San Francisco apartment building burned in fire

Crazy apartment fire at the Gateway in #SanFrancisco https://t.co/5KokZyDhbW — Vincent Bates (@VincentMBates) November 20, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A 3-alarm fire burned an apartment in San Francisco.Firefighters responded to the Gateway apartments, near the Embarcadero, around 1:30a.m. Friday. Flames could be seen shooting from an apartment several stories up.Two people were reportedly injured and are being treated by paramedics. The fire department reported at 2:23 a.m. the 11th, 12th and 13th floors of the building had been evacuated. Other residents have been asked to shelter-in-place.Video posted on Twitter showed the flames and firefighters on scene investigating.