San Francisco apartment building burned in fire

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A 3-alarm fire burned an apartment in San Francisco.

Firefighters responded to the Gateway apartments, near the Embarcadero, around 1:30a.m. Friday. Flames could be seen shooting from an apartment several stories up.

Two people were reportedly injured and are being treated by paramedics. The fire department reported at 2:23 a.m. the 11th, 12th and 13th floors of the building had been evacuated. Other residents have been asked to shelter-in-place.

Video posted on Twitter showed the flames and firefighters on scene investigating.

