San Francisco apartment building burned in fire

Firefighters responded to the Gateway apartments, near the Embarcadero, around 1:30a.m. Friday. Flames could be seen shooting from an apartment several stories up.
Two people were reportedly injured and are being treated by paramedics. The fire department reported at 2:23 a.m. the 11th, 12th and 13th floors of the building had been evacuated. Other residents have been asked to shelter-in-place.
Video posted on Twitter showed the flames and firefighters on scene investigating.
Crazy apartment fire at the Gateway in #SanFrancisco https://t.co/5KokZyDhbW— Vincent Bates (@VincentMBates) November 20, 2020