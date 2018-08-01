LONDON BREED

San Francisco Mayor London Breed signs her first budget into law

London Breed is seen in San Francisco on Wednesday, August 1, 2018. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco Mayor London Breed signed her first budget into law Wednesday morning.

The two-year budget was signed at the Bishop Swing Community House.

VIDEO: Mayor London Breed shares passion for improving housing in SF
EMBED More News Videos

Newly inaugurated San Francisco Mayor London Breed has many passions and goals for the city she grew up in, but one of her top priorities is improving housing for all citizens of the City by the Bay.



It will send millions of dollars more toward one of San Francisco's most prominent problems - homelessness.

"You will see the difference on our streets," Breed said at a press conference.

For more stories, photos, and video on homelessness in San Francisco and around the country, visit this page.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyhousingaffordable housinghousing markethomelessLondon Breedhomebudgetsan francisco countySan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
VIDEO: Mayor London Breed shares passion for improving housing in SF
San Francisco's Mayor London Breed tours homeless camp
LONDON BREED
SF mayor proposes new funding to 'prevent homelessness in the first place'
San Francisco's Mayor London Breed tours homeless camp
Mayor Breed appoints former legislative aide as new district 5 supervisor
VIDEO: Mayor London Breed shares passion for improving housing in SF
More London Breed
SOCIETY
Google pays tribute to war photographer Gerda Taro
Is that an angel in clouds?
NTSB warns against jumping out of a car for #InMyFeelings challenge
Man gets hit by car doing viral dance challenge
More Society
Top Stories
Tesla reports record $717.5M net loss in earnings report
VIDEOS: Family, 49ers legends speak at Dwight Clark memorial
Mendocino Complex fires increase to more than 90,000 acres
Carr Fire destroys more than 1,000 homes in Shasta County
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Alert issued for salads, wraps from Trader Joe's, Walgreens, Kroger due to parasite worry
Google pays tribute to war photographer Gerda Taro
Appeals court: Order threatening to withhold funding from sanctuary cities unconstitutional
Show More
San Jose crews help battle Mendocino Complex, Carr fires
Thieves in speedboat steal Swedish crown jewels
Man loses both legs after being licked by dog
Funeral service for Dwight Clark held in SF's Grace Cathedral
Carr Fire: All people reported missing located by police, sheriff's officials
More News