San Jose charity in need of 2,300 backpacks for August giveaway

Sacred Heart Community Service in San Jose is starting to gear up for its big backpack giveaway on August 10. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Sacred Heart Community Service in San Jose is starting to gear up for its big backpack giveaway on August 10. There are 300 spots are still open, but signing up to participate has changed, meaning no long lines.

Usually hundreds of parents wait in a long line, sometimes overnight, about a month before the giveaway just to sign up.

However this year Sacred Heart clients can sign up online.

"We're now able to use technology for families to sign up online so it's one less thing for them to have to come do," said Sacred Heart Community Service funds development manager Jill Mitsch.

That's a relief for families and Sacred Heart, but the long lines often signal to the community the start of the donation drive for the event.

As of today, they still need 2,300 backpacks.

Donations can be dropped at Sacred Heart.

They also have an Amazon wish list on their website.

Sacred Heart says access to the internet is not a big issue for their clients, but if someone needs help they can always come to their office on S. 1st St. & W. Alma Avenue in San Jose to sign up.

Click here if you would like to help and donate to Sacred Heart.
