San Jose pub rolls out red carpet for Royal Wedding

It just might be the next best thing to being there in person. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
It just might be the next best thing to being there in person.

Britannia Arms, on Almaden Expressway in San Jose, is gearing up for an extravagant royal wedding watch party.

The doors open at 3 a.m.

The co-owner tells ABC7 News he's expecting 180 people. They each paid $25 to attend.

Guests will watch the wedding live at 4 a.m. then dig into a British breakfast around 5 a.m.

The party will culminate with wedding cake and a champagne toast-but not until 6 a.m. when the pub is allowed to serve alcohol.

Wedding watchers will also take home souvenir replica engagement rings and mugs.

Meantime, the royal wedding received mixed reviews from people fresh off a flight from London that landed at Mineta San Jose International Airport Friday evening.

American passengers seemed much for excited for the big day.

Residents of England were somewhat less enthusiastic.

But, there were people from both sides of the pond who said they wished they could be there-instead of here-- for the big day.

