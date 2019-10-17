Society

San Jose pushes for city-owned utilities

By Lauren Martinez
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo released a memo about "Making San Jose Grid-Resilient."

In it, Liccardo states: "We're going to have to invest in micro-grids- regardless." He says this idea is to develop micro-grids and create a utility that would take over transmission lines rather than be under PG&E.

Liccardo says he is aware the city of San Francisco tried and is trying to purchase local power lines from PG&E for $2.5 billion and that failed. He says San Jose is a much bigger city, which would cost more.

Liccardo says the first challenge is the cost.

He says staff is working on a poll to ask San Jose residents how they want the city to move forward.

The next step is figuring out what the first investments must be.

Liccardo will present this memo to the Rules Committee next Wednesday.

PG&E released this statement to ABC7 News on this memo:

"We have not seen the proposal. However, our San Jose based facilities are not for sale, and to do so would not be consistent with our charter to operate or our mission to serve Northern and Central California communities."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan josepower outagepg&epower polessam liccardo
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
The Earthquake Effect: See how close you are to the Hayward Fault
The Earthquake Effect: The fall and rise of the Bay Bridge after Loma Prieta
The Earthquake Effect: Scientists call Bay Area 'Tectonic Time Bomb'
ABC7 Originals Documentary: 'The Earthquake Effect'
Ready to dance? Oakland theatre selling 'Baby Rave' tickets
Calif. unveils nation's first statewide Earthquake Early Warning System
Bay Area remembers lives lost in Loma Prieta earthquake
Show More
Video released of UPS driver carjacking, wild SJPD chase on Valentine's Day
San Francisco to test wireless emergency alert system
Quake drills taking place on anniversary of Loma Prieta earthquake
Pence says that Turkey has agreed to a cease-fire in Syria
Chase leads to rearrest of woman who streamed crash that killed sister
More TOP STORIES News