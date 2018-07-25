SOCIETY

San Jose store owners where winning Mega Millions jackpot sold get bonus

Lottery officials delivered "Millionaire Made Here" signs to a San Jose liquor store after it was revealed the winning Mega Millions ticket worth $522 million was sold there. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
The person who bought the winning ticket at Ernies Liquors on South White Road and Quimbly Road has yet to come forward.

The owner of Ernies Liquors, Kewal Sachdev, and his wife Kiren will get a $1 million bonus. "It's amazing. It's like a dream come true," Kewal said.

California Lottery officials held a press conference Wednesday with the owners.

Lottery officials say the person with the winning ticket has a year to claim the $522 million prize.

People in the neighborhood stopped by to take pictures and buy tickets at the lucky spot. "Oh my god, I'm so happy for whoever it is," San Jose resident Tessie Tamondong said.

