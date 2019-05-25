Society

San Jose teacher honored with special Air Jordan 1 shoes, 'SP Gina'

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- It was an amazing honor for a San Jose school teacher on Friday. Virginia Wright, known as SP Gina, got some Air Jordan 1s made in her honor during an assembly at Santee Elementary.

RELATED: 200 pairs of sneakers and counting, an inside look at a Bay Area sneakerhead

Wright began collecting Jordans back in 2015 as a way to connect with her students. That's when she caught the attention of the people at Shoe Palace, a San Jose-based retail chain.

Executives with the company loved her enthusiasm, passion and dedication to her students, and felt that needed to be recognized.

RELATED: Want to score some $500 Air Jordans? Learn to talk like a real sneakerhead

"They liked that I was a teacher, they liked the way I was giving back to the community, so instead of going to an athlete or a celebrity, they chose to go with a teacher," said Wright. "To inspire kids, that's why they put 'Made to Inspire.'" said Wright.

Wright is blown away by the honor.

RELATED: How to find rare sneakers

As for the shoes, which are part of a special SP Gina line, they'll be available starting Saturday at the Shoe Palace location on Bascom Avenue in San Jose, with a company-wide release on June 1.

By the way, the SP in SP Gina stands for Shoe Palace.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan joseschoolsteachershoessan josecommunitysneakers
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News