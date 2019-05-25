San Jose teacher honored with special Air Jordan 1 shoes, 'SP Gina'

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- It was an amazing honor for a San Jose school teacher on Friday. Virginia Wright, known as SP Gina, got some Air Jordan 1s made in her honor during an assembly at Santee Elementary.Wright began collecting Jordans back in 2015 as a way to connect with her students. That's when she caught the attention of the people at Shoe Palace, a San Jose-based retail chain.Executives with the company loved her enthusiasm, passion and dedication to her students, and felt that needed to be recognized."They liked that I was a teacher, they liked the way I was giving back to the community, so instead of going to an athlete or a celebrity, they chose to go with a teacher," said Wright. "To inspire kids, that's why they put 'Made to Inspire.'" said Wright.Wright is blown away by the honor.As for the shoes, which are part of a special SP Gina line, they'll be available starting Saturday at the Shoe Palace location on Bascom Avenue in San Jose, with a company-wide release on June 1.By the way, the SP in SP Gina stands for Shoe Palace.