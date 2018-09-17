San Jose tent village supporters to rally against possible eviction

Residents of a tent village set up on state property in San Jose say they're not leaving despite the CHP telling them they need to clear out by 8 a.m. Monday.A group of volunteers set up a tent city last week called "Hope Village" without permission on a state parking lot on Ruff Road off of West Hedding Street near the San Jose airport. They say this model serves as a concept to put up homeless housing on a budget. They did this one for less than $10,000.Organizers say residents were selected because they're not drug users, are not seriously mentally ill, and whose primary issue is a lack of adequate income to rent a place.The state of California requires paperwork to request permission to use the property.