'Santa Bob' lights up Pleasanton home one last time

For more than 30 years a Pleasanton man has delighted neighbors with his elaborate Christmas Display. Santa Bob is hanging up his lights for good this year.The Christmas spirit is alive at 2612 Calle Reynoso in Pleasanton."It's awesome," said Kaileigh Michel."It's the time of year you want everybody to smile and be happy it's Christmas," said homeowner Bob Stanley.The display began indoors for Bob's son when he was a little boy."I actually had around 5,000 lights within the house and it got out of control and this is what happens when you move it outside," said Stanley.In the Pleasanton area he's known as Santa Bob."I'm not Santa, but I am Santa's helper," said Stanley.Even Santa's helper needs a break. Bob's wife Cathy is his sidekick and snowmaker. She said she's told Bob many times it's enough."Last year I said it and meant it and this is it it's enough it's time," said Cathy.It takes six weeks to get the display up and another month prior to that for preparation. The couple has been home for the holidays for more than 30 years."We've been grounded you might say," said Stanley.They'd like to get away, maybe someplace warmer, like Hawaii."Everything was sold this year before I even lit up," said Stanley.The last time you can see the spectacular Santa Bob display is Sunday, December 30th.