SOCIETY

'Santa Bob' lights up Pleasanton home one last time

EMBED </>More Videos

For more than 30 years a Pleasanton man has delighted neighbors with his elaborate Christmas Display. (KGO-TV)

Melanie Woodrow
PLEASANTON, Calif. (KGO) --
For more than 30 years a Pleasanton man has delighted neighbors with his elaborate Christmas Display. Santa Bob is hanging up his lights for good this year.

The Christmas spirit is alive at 2612 Calle Reynoso in Pleasanton.

RELATED: Holiday traditions, San Francisco style

"It's awesome," said Kaileigh Michel.

"It's the time of year you want everybody to smile and be happy it's Christmas," said homeowner Bob Stanley.

The display began indoors for Bob's son when he was a little boy.



"I actually had around 5,000 lights within the house and it got out of control and this is what happens when you move it outside," said Stanley.

In the Pleasanton area he's known as Santa Bob.

"I'm not Santa, but I am Santa's helper," said Stanley.

Even Santa's helper needs a break. Bob's wife Cathy is his sidekick and snowmaker. She said she's told Bob many times it's enough.

"Last year I said it and meant it and this is it it's enough it's time," said Cathy.

It takes six weeks to get the display up and another month prior to that for preparation. The couple has been home for the holidays for more than 30 years.

"We've been grounded you might say," said Stanley.

They'd like to get away, maybe someplace warmer, like Hawaii.

RELATED: Secret Santas donate 114 inflatables to Ill. boy, 10, with rare disorder

"Everything was sold this year before I even lit up," said Stanley.

The last time you can see the spectacular Santa Bob display is Sunday, December 30th.

Go here for more stories about the holidays.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societychristmaschristmas evealameda countyholidayholiday lightssanta clausPleasanton
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
NYC hospital transforms its basement into a winter wonderland
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
Colorado baker back in court after refusing to make cake celebrating gender transition
Celebration of life for former KGO Radio host to be held in SF
More Society
Top Stories
GoFundMe: Donors refunded in scam involving homeless vet
Trump: Government stays closed as long as Dems reject wall
WATCH TONIGHT: Warriors host the Lakers at Oracle Arena for Christmas
Stray dog with unique looks hopes to find forever home
Guatemalan boy dies in US custody; 2nd death this month
Celebration of life for former KGO Radio host to be held in SF
Pres. Trump tells boy that believing in Santa at 7 is 'marginal'
VIDEO: NYPD officer fights off homeless men at subway station
Show More
Colorado baker back in court after refusing to make cake celebrating gender transition
SJPD investigating deadly officer-involved shooting
Raiders done in Oakland? Fans react to potential last game
Fans upset over new images of live-action 'Aladdin'
Accuweather Forecast: Bright, breezy and dry
More News