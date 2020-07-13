Santa Clara County pools, nail salons, barber shops among businesses to reopen Monday under strict guidelines

INTERACTIVE: Here's the reopening status of every Bay Area county
After four months of uncertainty, its time. Karie Bennett founder of Atelier Studio & Salon is one of over 8,000 businesses in Santa Clara County that submitted the countywide protocol form on Friday required by the health department to reopen.
As Monday approaches, Bennett's feelings are mixed.
"Emotionally we are not ready to open. Physically the space is ready. We spent four months getting everything ready," said Bennett.
With reopening comes a list of responsibilities that businesses like hair, nail salons, gyms, hotels and tattoo parlors must follow.
"Those can now operate as long as they're keeping the number of visitors down and the number of customers down to one for every 150 feet. They can only have one employee in every 250 feet of space," explained Santa Clara County Supervisor, Dave Cortese.
Businesses must follow a county health manual that includes requirements, training procedures and information on public safety.
WATCH LIST: Counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
Pointing to the manual, Bennett said, "This use to say KN95 mask which those are a little easier to get. But N95 masks those are reserved for hospital workers so those are hard to get."
Supervisor Dave Cortese says he's cautiously optimist as other counties are taking notes from Santa Clara's approach.
"The public health department is not going to go out there and enforce. But there are law enforcement penalties for violating these orders," said Cortese.
Costese believes there is a possibility that county officials will have to roll back the reopening process if cases spike.
"If they're cutting corners someone will get infected. With contact tracing if they find out a cluster there then they're going to shut down the facility or maybe shut down the entire sector," said Cortese.
LIFE AFTER COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms, schools, sports will look like when they reopen
According to Cortese, Santa Clara County health officials are monitoring cases and hospitalizations 24/7.
The county is also waiting for July 18, exactly 14 days after the Fourth of July, where lack of social distancing and small gatherings were reported.
"We might have a big spike. They might be calling it the Fourth of July spike that can be cause all this to be rolled back," said Cortese.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here. Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in the Bay Area
- Watch list: Counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
- When will the San Francisco Bay Area reopen? Track progress on 6 key metrics to reopening here
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- Here's everything allowed to open in CA (and what we're still waiting on)
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Experts compare face shield vs. face mask effectiveness
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- WATCH: ABC7 Listens 'From Anger To Action: A Bay Area Conversation'
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US