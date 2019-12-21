santa claus

Santa Claus delivers gifts to children in Mill Valley by seaplane

By Krisann Chasarik, Justin Mendoza
MILL VALLEY, Calif (KGO) -- Santa made a splash in the North Bay, and not with his sleigh.

ABC7 News was in Mill Valley when he arrived by seaplane, and was greeted by dozens of deserving children.

Santa didn't come empty-handed.

RELATED: Santa Claus delivering toys on Harley Davidson motorcycles in San Mateo

He brought enough toys for 75 children, mostly between the ages of 4 and 8.

All the toys were donated by people in the North Bay, businesses, local fire departments, and the California Highway Patrol.

The owner of Seaplane Adventures came up with the idea.
