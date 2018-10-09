The North Bay Fires: One Year Later:

Communities Come Together:

Best Videos:

Best Photos:

Incredible Animal Stories:

Tips from ABC7

One year after the Tubbs Fire destroyed a girl's Santa Rosa home, along with her prosthetic legs inside, she's reuniting with a star that helped her recover.Ten-year-old Lilly Biagini met Harlem Globetrotters athlete Zeus McClurkin after the fires.The two met up in Texas Tuesday, where Lilly now lives.Lilly's new prosthetic legs make it difficult for her to shoot a traditional basketball shot, so Zeus taught her his patented bounce shot.Lilly and her mom will also get to join the Globetrotters when they play in Texas over Thanksgiving weekend.Here's a look back at some of our best photos and videos, and uplifting stories that surfaced from this devastating disaster.