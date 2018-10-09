NORTH BAY FIRES

Santa Rosa Tubbs Fire survivor gets another surprise from Harlem Globetrotter

Lilly Biagini is seen playing basketball with Harlem Globetrotters athlete Zeus McClurkin on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018. (KGO-TV)

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
One year after the Tubbs Fire destroyed a girl's Santa Rosa home, along with her prosthetic legs inside, she's reuniting with a star that helped her recover.

Ten-year-old Lilly Biagini met Harlem Globetrotters athlete Zeus McClurkin after the fires.

The two met up in Texas Tuesday, where Lilly now lives.

Lilly's new prosthetic legs make it difficult for her to shoot a traditional basketball shot, so Zeus taught her his patented bounce shot.

Lilly and her mom will also get to join the Globetrotters when they play in Texas over Thanksgiving weekend.

