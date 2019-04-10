Society

Santa Rosa man's naked mannequin protest coming to an end

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- An unusual protest by a Santa Rosa homeowner is coming to an end.

RELATED: Santa Rosa man displays naked mannequins after neighbor complains about high fence

Jason Windus installed naked mannequins last month after a neighbor complained about his high fence.

So, he cut it down to really give his neighbors something to look at.

RELATED: Mannequins stolen from Santa Rosa man's front yard amid dispute with city's zoning laws

Windus sent us a picture, along with a message.

"Well had to send my party guests home yesterday. It's time to start working on re beautifying my yard. Seems like a endless money pit at the moment. I am confident my nosy neighbor got my memo. Here they are waving goodbye!"


