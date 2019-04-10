Santa Rosa man's naked mannequin protest coming to an end

RELATED: Santa Rosa man displays naked mannequins after neighbor complains about high fence
Jason Windus installed naked mannequins last month after a neighbor complained about his high fence.
So, he cut it down to really give his neighbors something to look at.
Windus sent us a picture, along with a message.
"Well had to send my party guests home yesterday. It's time to start working on re beautifying my yard. Seems like a endless money pit at the moment. I am confident my nosy neighbor got my memo. Here they are waving goodbye!"
Jason's given up the mannequins but mended fences with his high school sweetheart after 20 years. "She was the one who got away." Now he has her back, with a ring on her finger. Blended family 2-b. "Kids are already calling each other brother & sister." #abc7now pic.twitter.com/068dMe7fSX— Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) April 10, 2019
