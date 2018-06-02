SOCIETY

Santa Rosa park dedicated in memory of Andy Lopez opens

EMBED </>More Videos

A Santa Rosa park that memorializes a teenager who was shot and killed by a sheriff's deputy nearly five years ago opened Saturday. (KGO-TV)

by Cornell Barnard
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
A new North Bay park was dedicated Saturday, in memory of Andy Lopez, the Santa Rosa teen shot and killed by a Sonoma County sheriff's Deputy in 2013.

Andy's Unity Park on Moorland Ave was built on a vacant lot where Lopez was shot.

"This is a beautiful place, I hope it will heal the wounds of what's happened here," said Santa Rosa resident Cliff Nakamura.

RELATED: Only On 7: Witness takes issue with DA's report on Andy Lopez

The four acre Sonoma County regional park cost $3 million to build. It features a memorial to Lopez and a bronze sculpture of his face.

"This park is long overdue, today we remember Andy and help the community move forward," said Sonoma County Regional Parks Director, Bert Whitaker.

Others say moving forward isn't so easy.
RELATED: Deputy who killed Andy Lopez won't face charges

"We keep fighting for justice, that cop is still on the streets, the family will never get their son back," said Lopez' friend Tony Guerra.

Deouty Erik Gelhaus was cleared by the Sonoma Co. DA of wrongdoing in the shooting. Investigators say Andy Lopez was carrying an airsoft BB gun which resembled an AK-47 rifle. Investigators say the deputy opened fire when Lopez turned and raised his weapon.

The Lopez family attended the dedication ceremony but did not speak to the crowd. The family helped to release white doves, a symbol of peace.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyshootingpolice shootingpolice-involved shootingofficer-involved shootingteenagerteensonoma countyofficer involved shootingSanta Rosa
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Park to be named after Santa Rosa teen shot, killed by deputy
San Ramon police respond to call of teens armed with fake rifles
Sonoma Co. authorities discuss procedures after shooting death of Andy Lopez
Deputy cleared in shooting death Anthony Lopez
Officials to hear task force report in Andy Lopez death
Community potluck on Andy Lopez's shooting anniversary
County plans memorial on anniversary of Lopez shooting
Deputy who killed teen back to duty, sparks outcry
No arrests made after Andy Lopez protesters blocked freeway
Witness takes issue with DA's report on Andy Lopez
SOCIETY
Facebook removes more than 650 pages, groups and accounts linked to Russia, Iran
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Mysterious messages of love and kindness appear on Alameda sidewalks
Dreamers cycle down west coast to fight U.S. immigration policy
Two Bay Area cities go Roundup free after Monsanto ruling
More Society
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Show More
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
More News