Scenes From 2018 Chinese Lunar New Year Parade

Founded in the 1860s, San Francisco's Chinese Lunar New Year parade is one of the largest celebrations of its kind outside of China.
Despite low temperatures, an estimated 1.2 million people gathered on Saturday for the Chinatown Street Fair and a parade that wound through the Financial District, Union Square and Chinatown.
Here's a closer look at the day's festivities.
Firecrackers for sale.
A cook prepares duck at Yee's Restaurant on Grant Street.
Members of the San Francisco Gay and Lesbian Freedom Band.
District 19 Assemblymember Phil Ting and mayoral candidate Mark Leno.
District Attorney George Gascon.
San Francisco Fire Department Chief Joanne Hayes-White.
Asian Firefighters Association.
District 5 Supervisor London Breed.
Actress Michelle Yeoh (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Tomorrow Never Dies) served as the parade's grand marshal.
Students of San Francisco's Tat Wong Kung Fu Academy.
Former Miss Chinatown USA pageant winners, including 2016 winner Stephanie Wong (center).
Students from West America Tae Kwon Do in Mill Valley.
Year of the dog brings out the "poodle" skirts.
