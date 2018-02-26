SOCIETY

Scenes From 2018 Chinese Lunar New Year Parade

Photos : Beth Thomas/Hoodline

By Hoodline
Founded in the 1860s, San Francisco's Chinese Lunar New Year parade is one of the largest celebrations of its kind outside of China.

Despite low temperatures, an estimated 1.2 million people gathered on Saturday for the Chinatown Street Fair and a parade that wound through the Financial District, Union Square and Chinatown.

Here's a closer look at the day's festivities.

Firecrackers for sale.



A cook prepares duck at Yee's Restaurant on Grant Street.











Members of the San Francisco Gay and Lesbian Freedom Band.
District 19 Assemblymember Phil Ting and mayoral candidate Mark Leno.



District Attorney George Gascon.

San Francisco Fire Department Chief Joanne Hayes-White.
Asian Firefighters Association.




District 5 Supervisor London Breed.

Actress Michelle Yeoh (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Tomorrow Never Dies) served as the parade's grand marshal.

Students of San Francisco's Tat Wong Kung Fu Academy.










Former Miss Chinatown USA pageant winners, including 2016 winner Stephanie Wong (center).


Students from West America Tae Kwon Do in Mill Valley.
Year of the dog brings out the "poodle" skirts.







Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyHoodlineSan Francisco
SOCIETY
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Facebook removes more than 650 pages, groups and accounts linked to Russia, Iran
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Mysterious messages of love and kindness appear on Alameda sidewalks
More Society
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News