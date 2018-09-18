SOCIETY

Scenes from the 2018 Autumn Moon Festival in Chinatown

Photos: Beth Thomas/Hoodline

By Hoodline
Tens of thousands of people turned out for the two-day 28th Autumn Moon Festival in Chinatown this weekend. Celebrated in Asia for more than 1,000 years, the festival takes place every year on the fiftieth day of the eighth month of the lunar calendar, when the moon is full.

This year's colorful event featured a parade, live entertainment, art, authentic Chinese food and drink and live music.

Here are some of our photos from this weekend's festivities:
























