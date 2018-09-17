SOCIETY

Scenes from the 2018 Festa Coloniale Italiana in North Beach

Ricco Italian Dancers. | Photos: Beth Thomas/Hoodline

By Hoodline
On Saturday, September 15, the Festa Coloniale Italiana was held in Washington Square Park. This free family event celebrates North Beach's Italian culture and heritage, including this year's honoring of the 100th anniversary of the San Francisco Italian Athletic Club.

The event featured food, Italian wine, live music, the Ricco Italian Dancers, an expert pizza toss by neighborhood restaurateur Tony Gemignani (of Tony's Pizza Napoletana), and a display of vintage Italian autos and scooters provided by EuroClassix Cars and Bello Moto of San Francisco.

Want even more Italian fun? Mark your calendar for the 150th Italian Heritage Parade, to be held October 7 in North Beach.

Check out our photos from the event:













Molinari Delicatessen.








Tony Gemignani of Tony's Pizza Napoletana.



Terra, Sangue, Mare with Michela Musolino and Fabio Turchetti.
Mia Toracca, 2018 Queen Isabella.







