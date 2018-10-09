SOCIETY

Scenes from the 2018 Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival

Bo and Lebo with friends. | Photos: Beth Thomas/Hoodline

By Hoodline
Now in its 18th year, Hardly Strictly Bluegrass drew thousands of San Franciscans to Golden Gate Park this weekend to hear more than 80 acts playing across six stages. It's the biggest annual music festival in Northern California, as well as one of the biggest in the world, with over 750,000 attendees -- and it's also completely free.

The festival was started by San Francisco venture capitalist/philanthropist Warren Hellman, who began hosting the free event in 2001 and kept it going annually until he died in December 2011. It's now operated and funded by the Hellman Foundation.

Returning annual favorites included Alison Krauss, Emmylou Harris, Los Lobos, Mavis Staples, and Steve Earle; other acts included Lindsay Buckingham, Ani DiFranco, Ween, Booker T. Jones, Jeff Tweedy, Deer Tick, The Greyboy All-Stars with Karl Denson, and former Crosby, Stills & Nash guitarist Graham Nash.

Here are some scenes from our weekend at the festival.



Langhorne Slim and the Lost at Last Band.

Matador! Soul Sounds





San Francisco Police Department officers at the event.






Karl Denson plays saxophone with The Greyboy Allstars.







Gregory Alan Isalov.



Bo and Lebo with friends.


John McCauley of Deer Tick.

The Blue Angels flying over the festival for Fleet Week.

The Booker T. Jones Stax Review.

Peter Rowan.

Ween.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyHoodlineSan Francisco
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
Kanye West to visit Trump, discuss prison reform, violence
Successes, awards surrounding Defenders Lodge in Palo Alto
2,170 pumpkin crowned king at Half Moon Bay weigh off
More Society
Top Stories
Suspect in handcuffs allegedly steals police car in San Jose
Trump says UN ambassador Nikki Haley to leave at end of year
Hurricane Michael strengthens to Category 2 storm
Nikki Haley and other notable Trump resignations, firings
AccuWeather Forecast: Cooling sea breeze is here
DMV may have improperly registered 1,500 to vote
Kanye West to visit Trump, discuss prison reform, violence
McDonald's treats Bay Area firefighters, EMS workers to free meal
Show More
Dog dies, 4 people displaced after house fire in San Jose
FEMA to announce new funds for earthquake retrofitting
San Francisco's dirtiest cleanliness woes make more national headlines
Here are your 2018 AMA nominees
Disparity of progress apparent as Santa Rosa rebuilds after fires
More News