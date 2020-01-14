Society

Search on for girl who wrote heartfelt note to her dad

DENVER, Colorado -- The search is on for a terrific dad whose daughter wants him to know that he is her hero.

Alex Roberts was at Denver International Airport when she saw a piece of paper on the floor. She figured it was garbage, but when she checked, it was clear it was written by a young child.



Turns out, it was a little girl's note to her Dad.

It read, in part: 'Dear Daddy, In all the things I do, I want to do them just like you. Although right now I'm sort of small. Like you, I want to be brave and smart, cause I love you, Daddy with all my heart."

The hashtag '#FindEmmasDad' quickly went viral.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylost and found
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chinatown business owners collaborate to fight crime
Oakland moms stay in vacant house, supporters make shield
South Bay businesses benefiting from 49ers post-season success
49ers tickets selling for $10K for VIP seats
49ers Coach Shanahan talks about 'unbelievable' fan support
Video captures deadly collision involving off-duty detective who helped woman
'Take care of y'all chicken!' Oakland's Marshawn Lynch's money advice
Show More
Oscar nomination 2020 surprises: No Beyoncé, J.Lo, Frozen 2
Oscars 2020: Hollywood reacts to nomination announcements
Oscars 2020: Full list of nominations
Gigi Hadid among potential jurors for Weinstein's rape trial
New CA bill would make it illegal to send unwanted nude photos
More TOP STORIES News