HOLIDAY

Secret Santa pays off $29K in layaway items at Pennsylvania Walmart

EMBED </>More Videos

Secret Santa pays off $29K in layaway.

Christmastime is already much happier for a number of families in Pennsylvania thanks to a Secret Santa.

Someone walked into a Walmart Supercenter late last week and paid off every single item on layaway, Walmart tells 6abc.

That came to a total of $29,000!

"When customers quietly pay off others' layaway items, we're reminded how good people can be. We're honored to be a small part of these random acts of kindness," Walmart says.

Though many families are looking to thank the donor, Walmart says the Secret Santa would like to remain anonymous.
Related Topics:
societypa. newsholidaywalmartsanta clausgood samaritan
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOLIDAY
New Year's Eve celebrations across the world
Counting down to New Year's Rockin' Eve!
Wis. boy, 4, hospitalized after swallowing magnets from Christmas gift
Thief steals 'Christmas weed' from Ohio traffic island holiday display
Dad books 6 flights to spend Christmas Eve with flight attendant daughter
More holiday
SOCIETY
ABC7 News Evening Digest: Monday
Government shutdown reaches Muir Woods in Marin County
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf sworn in for second term
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
7 On Your Side looks back at 2018
More Society
Top Stories
Wild Weather: Storm wreaks havoc over Bay Area
Gov. Newsom's 1st act targets health care
Pilots worry national shortage puts passengers in danger
No charging decision yet in dispute over jogger bite in Oakland Hills
Clemson routs Alabama 44 to 16 winning CFP national title
Government shutdown reaches Muir Woods in Marin County
Tree falls, kills Novato man on UC Berkeley campus
Not your typical tailgate parties at CFP National Championship game
Show More
Political leaders comment on Newsom's vision for California
Governor's wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom to go by "first partner"
5 more days of rain across Bay Area through Sunday
Accuweather Forecast: Stronger storm expected Tuesday
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf sworn in for second term
More News