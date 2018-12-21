CHICAGO PROUD

Secret Santas donate 114 inflatables to Ill. boy, 10, with rare disorder

EMBED </>More Videos

A holiday toyland in the southwest suburbs celebrated a young boy with a rare disorder and raised money to help others like him.

FRANKFORT, Ill. --
A holiday toyland in Chicago's southwest suburbs celebrated a young boy with a rare disorder and raised money to help others like him.

The massive display was all made possible by many secret Santas.

Dominic Steinhauser, 10, has a condition called Charge Syndrome, which can cause swallowing, breathing and balance problems and vision and hearing loss in those affected by it.

Steinhauser loves inflatables, so his mom posted on Facebook and, before she knew it, 114 inflatables arrived at the family's door.

"I'm convinced that these small things are huge and have kept him healthy," said mom Deanna Steinhauser. "I really want to believe that waiting every day for the blow-ups has kept him going strong."

The family turned all 114 inflatables on Thursday night in a spectacular display complete with Christmas carolers. Hundreds turned out to the family's Frankfort home to see it.

The family collected money for the Charge Syndrome Foundation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societychicago proudchristmasholiday lightsholidayFrankfort
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHICAGO PROUD
Special Olympian sings national anthem at Cubs game
Chicago powerlifter competes in Special Olympics
More chicago proud
SOCIETY
Stretch of SoCal freeway officially named after Barack Obama
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
What you need to know about ugly Christmas sweaters
Bay Area Breweries serving charity beer to help Camp Fire victims
More Society
Top Stories
SFO packed for busy holiday travel day
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Trump says a shutdown would 'last for a very long time'
Fiancé of missing Colorado mom Kelsey Berreth taken into custody
1 dead, 15 displaced after fire at San Jose apartment complex
5 things to know about a government shutdown
What is a bolide meteor?
EXCLUSIVE: Calif. man talks about blowing whistle on doctor accused of botched surgeries
Show More
Accuweather Forecast: Showers to shine today
Scientists make sense of mysterious bright light across Bay Area sky
Trump planning to pull 7,000 troops from Afghanistan, reducing force by half
Square leases landmark building, poised to be the largest tech business in Oakland
Possible government shutdown: What's closed, what's open
More News