PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff

Seniors in Novato felt 'stranded' during power outage

By Leslie Brinkley
NOVATO, Calif. (KGO) -- About a third of the seniors living in an apartment complex in Novato are in wheelchairs or use walkers. When the power went out, some were on the fourth floor with no elevator. They described trying to move around in total darkness once the emergency lights eventually went out.

