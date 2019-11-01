Seniors in Novato felt 'stranded' during power outage

RELATED POWER OUTAGE STORIES & VIDEOS:

NOVATO, Calif. (KGO) -- About a third of the seniors living in an apartment complex in Novato are in wheelchairs or use walkers. When the power went out, some were on the fourth floor with no elevator. They described trying to move around in total darkness once the emergency lights eventually went out.ABC7 News Reporter Leslie Brinkley has the story in the video above.