Server mistakenly pours $5,000 glass of wine

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A steakhouse and cocktail bar in Britain is chalking up a costly mistake to human error and a busy night-- all detailed in a couple of Twitter posts.

A server poured a customer a bottle of wine-- worth $5,000-- when the table ordered a $290 bottle.

Turns out the restaurant manager grabbed the wrong one and neither employee noticed.

The restaurant took it in stride, posting a photo of both bottles and writing, "They look pretty similar ok?!"
