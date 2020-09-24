race in america

Several Breonna Taylor rallies, protests take place throughout Bay Area

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Several Bay Area rallies are taking place following the Kentucky grand jury decision that has brought no criminal charges against Louisville police directly related to the killing of Breonna Taylor during a drug raid gone wrong.

The only charges brought by the grand jury were three counts of wanton endangerment against fired Officer Brett Hankison for shooting into Taylor's neighbors' homes. Prosecutors said Wednesday that two officers who fired their weapons at the Black woman were justified in using force to protect themselves.

RELATED: 'I respect the righteous rage': Oakland mayor says city is prepared for Breonna Taylor protests

Taylor was shot multiple times by officers who bursted into her home on March 13 during a narcotics investigation.

Protesters began marching in Louisville immediately after the charges were announced. Many people were expressing anger and frustration that the grand jury did not do more.

RELATED: A timeline of events related to the death of Breonna Taylor

Here's are some rallies planned across the Bay Area:





AP contributed to this report
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan joseoaklandrace in america
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RACE IN AMERICA
LIVE: Protesters speak out after indictment in Breonna Taylor case
LIVE: Protesters take to streets after indictment in Breonna Taylor case
Warriors' Steve Kerr reacts to Breonna Taylor decision: VIDEO
Oakland prepared for potential Breonna Taylor protests, mayor says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA wildfire smoke caused 1K additional deaths, researchers say
9 counties change colors on CA reopening map
At least 2 Louisville officers shot amid Breonna Taylor protests: Police
Cal-OSHA fines Santa Rosa police for COVID-19 violations
Warriors' Steve Kerr reacts to Breonna Taylor decision: VIDEO
SF nonprofit teaches students life lessons through surfing
EDD's fight against fraud cuts off legitimate claims
Show More
$1M donation to give East Palo residents rental assistance
Triple-digit heat wave heading to Bay Area
Oakland prepared for potential Breonna Taylor protests, mayor says
Finland deploys coronavirus-sniffing dogs at airport
Grand jury indicts just 1 of the officers in Breonna Taylor case
More TOP STORIES News