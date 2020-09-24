Several Breonna Taylor rallies, protests take place throughout Bay Area

The only charges brought by the grand jury were three counts of wanton endangerment against fired Officer Brett Hankison for shooting into Taylor's neighbors' homes. Prosecutors said Wednesday that two officers who fired their weapons at the Black woman were justified in using force to protect themselves.
Taylor was shot multiple times by officers who bursted into her home on March 13 during a narcotics investigation.
Protesters began marching in Louisville immediately after the charges were announced. Many people were expressing anger and frustration that the grand jury did not do more.
Here's are some rallies planned across the Bay Area:
The Mission. Lake Merritt. #Oakland City Hall. #Hayward City Hall. #SanJose City Hall. The Airports and bridges tomorrow. And all this just got organized in the last 30 minutes. 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/DY37R3fXDk— Oakland Photo Vault (@BlackKangoPhoto) September 23, 2020
