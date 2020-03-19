Coronavirus California

'You guys are hearing it first': SF-based Boba Guys address economic, cultural struggles amid COVID-19 pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Boba Guys, a popular bubble tea chain founded in San Francisco is suspending business starting Friday, March 20 amid the novel coronavirus pandemic and Co-founder Andrew shared that they're afraid they may not be able to reopen all their stores after they temporarily shutdown.

"We like a lot of other companies had to shut a lot of our headquarters teams, the marketing teams, the sales teams, the catering teams that will just not come back in the next few months.," Chau said in an interview with ABC7 News. "We need to conserve our cash to stay alive."

"We hope to open most of our stores back, but even some of our stores might not be financially viable to open back again and I think we have to accept that reality. Everybody says to plan for within four weeks, eight weeks timeline, so for me, we're thinking - i don't want to scare people, I'm going to be assuming its at least eight weeks and we really have to figure out how we're going to stay alive in this time," Chau added.

Many other local businesses are feeling the economic impact and being forced to close temporarily amid the Bay Area shelter-in-place orders.

The business shared in an Instagram post that they don't know when all stores will open back up and they are touched by the community's support and everyone who has offered to help them.

"Hopefully this is a see you later, and not a goodbye," the post writes.



Chau not only talked about battling the economic impacts of COVID-19, but also the cultural impacts novel coronavirus has on the Asian community. In a new social media campaign, #WashTheHate, Andrew and other Asian social media influencers addressed racism and xenophobia amid the pandemic.

"Uncertainty and fear around the coronavirus are breeding acts of discrimination and violence against individuals of Asian descent. Lets #WashTheHate together," Chau wrote in his Instagram post.

Boba Guys has nine stores in the Bay Area and also has locations in Los Angeles and New York. Bay Area locations will open from 12 p.m. until closing on Thursday and the business encourages patrons to order through Door Dash or Order Ahead.

Watch the full interview with Boba Guys Co-founder, Andrew Chau in the media player above.

