San Francisco Board of Supervisors to hear Navigation Center appeal

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco Board of Supervisors will hear an appeal today from the opponents of a Navigation Center on the Embarcadero.

The Navigation Center is exempted from environmental review to fast track construction, but angry neighbors want to file an appeal. Today, residents will demand the Board of Supervisors require that review; they're threatening to sue.

In April, the Port Commission approved building the shelter with 200 beds for the homeless.

This would be the 7th navigation center in the city. It would have 200 beds and would provide not only shelter, but services and guidance to try and get people back on track. Some residents worry it will bring drug use and crime to the area.

