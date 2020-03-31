Coronavirus: San Francisco business owners help locals in need during COVID-19 crisis

"I have worked really hard and this is our 13 year and I have a great team and I figure that if we stopped it was going to be really hard to bring everybody back," said Adriana Lopez-Vermut, owner of Pica Pica Restaurant.
Lopez-Vermut and Sharky Laguna don't know each other, but this pandemic has made them more similar than ever.
"If we're going to go down, we're going to go down swinging against the virus," said Laguna.
In the van rental business, Laguna, the owner of Bandago, had to laid off 40 of his employees and now is gearing up to slim his businesses even more.
RELATED: Coronavirus impact: Business owners prepare for worst after President Trump extends social distancing guidelines
During this crisis Bandago is lending his vans to nonprofits during this pandemic.
"Homeless organization- they're going to need vehicles to transport homeless people and they want to maintain a safe distance between the driver and the folks they're transporting," said Laguna.
Lopez-Vermut is using her restaurant Pica Pica to feed the most vulnerable by delivering meals to shelters and low income organizations.
Last week Pica Pica delivered over 1,000 meals.
Today during today's press conference, Mayor London Breed said the city is making resources available to help sustain workers and businesses during this time.
RELATED: Coronavirus impact: Bay Area restaurants asking for support after accepting take-out only orders
"A fund to provide a million dollars in grants right away. That money has of course quickly dried up and we also provided a delay in business taxes until 2021," said Mayor Breed.
For now business owners are hoping this wave of losses slows downs as they try to survive
"Moving forward how do you think your business is going to come out of this? I don't know," said Lopez-Vermut.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of living in the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- Coronavirus in CA: Get resources and information about COVID-19
- Bay Area school closures related to coronavirus pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- How coronavirus compares with the flu
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths: Facts from the Centers for Disease Control
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19