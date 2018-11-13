CAMP FIRE

San Francisco clothing and tech company ThirdLove collects donations to help employees impacted by Butte County's Camp Fire

A San Francisco-based company is collecting items to help its employees impacted by the fire in Butte County. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A San Francisco-based company is collecting items to help its employees impacted by the fire in Butte County.

MAPS: A look at the Camp Fire in Butte County and other California fires

The clothing and tech company ThirdLove in the city's Dogpatch neighborhood has 170 workers at its Chico office. One woman's father died and at least 10 have lost their homes.

"People have experienced really great loss within our company, but also the broader community," said CEO David Spector. "People need everything. They need to rebuild their lives. These people have not only lost their homes they've lost their belongings-- their everyday, essential items."

RELATED: How you can help the victims of Butte County's Camp Fire

If you would like to help ThirdLove, they've set up a GoFundMe Page you can contribute to.

ThirdLove's leadership team plans to drive a rented truck to Butte County with all the clothes, toys, and other items they've collected.

See more stories, photos and videos on the Camp Fire in Butte County here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societydonationsCamp Firenorthern californiawildfirefundraisercrowdfundingNorthern CaliforniaSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAMP FIRE
Gov. Jerry Brown says state is 'maxed out' responding to wildfires
How to report price gauging during CA wildfires
Camp Fire survivor recalls moment he escape surrounded by flames
California fire updates, maps, coverage across the state
More Camp Fire
SOCIETY
'Rosie the Riveter' remembers Veteran husband and WWII
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
ABC7 News Morning Digest: Tuesday
Simple acts of kindness you can do to celebrate World Kindness Day
More Society
Top Stories
VIDEO: What it's like to fly over the Camp Fire
Big rig crash involving 20 cars closes NB Hwy 1 in Santa Cruz
Camp Fire: Toyota offers hero nurse replacement truck
MAPS: A look at the Camp Fire in Butte County and other California fires
Terrifying video shows family's escape from Camp Fire in Paradise
Gov. Jerry Brown says state is 'maxed out' responding to wildfires
Camp Fire survivor recalls moment he escape surrounded by flames
Camp Fire: Death toll reaches 42, highest in Calif. history
Show More
Camp Fire: Interactive map shows damaged, destroyed structures
Woolsey Fire: Firefighters respond to flare-up near Lake Sherwood
Warriors suspend Draymond Green for 1 game after testy exchange with Kevin Durant
'Rosie the Riveter' remembers Veteran husband and WWII
Stanley the Giraffe was not evacuated during Woolsey Fire
More News