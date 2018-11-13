SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --A San Francisco-based company is collecting items to help its employees impacted by the fire in Butte County.
The clothing and tech company ThirdLove in the city's Dogpatch neighborhood has 170 workers at its Chico office. One woman's father died and at least 10 have lost their homes.
"People have experienced really great loss within our company, but also the broader community," said CEO David Spector. "People need everything. They need to rebuild their lives. These people have not only lost their homes they've lost their belongings-- their everyday, essential items."
If you would like to help ThirdLove, they've set up a GoFundMe Page you can contribute to.
ThirdLove's leadership team plans to drive a rented truck to Butte County with all the clothes, toys, and other items they've collected.
