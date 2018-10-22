SOCIETY

SF judge expected to make decision about overturning part of Monsanto verdict

A bottle of Roundup weed killer is seen in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A judge is expected to decide whether to overturn part of a landmark verdict which linked Monsanto's weed killer Roundup to a man's terminal cancer.

RELATED: Jurors in Monsanto case speak for the first time

In August, a jury awarded $289 million to Dewayne Lee Johnson. The former Benicia School District groundskeeper says he developed non-Hodgkins lymphoma after spraying Roundup in bulk 30 times a year.

RELATED: San Francisco judge to order new trial for cancer-stricken man awarded $289M in Roundup case

Earlier this month, the judge said she would likely overturn $250 million in punitive damages.

She said there was no convincing evidence Monsanto knowingly manufactured a harmful product.

Melanie Woodrow will have more on this story starting at 5 p.m. on ABC7 News. You can follow her on Twitter here.

RELATED: Monsanto asks judge to throw out $289M award to Vallejo man in cancer suit
