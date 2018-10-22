SF judge expected to make decision about overturning part of Monsanto verdict

A judge is expected to decide whether to overturn part of a landmark verdict which linked Monsanto's weed killer Roundup to a man's terminal cancer.In August, a jury awarded $289 million to Dewayne Lee Johnson. The former Benicia School District groundskeeper says he developed non-Hodgkins lymphoma after spraying Roundup in bulk 30 times a year.Earlier this month, the judge said she would likely overturn $250 million in punitive damages.She said there was no convincing evidence Monsanto knowingly manufactured a harmful product.