SF judge to decide whether to overturn most of $289M Roundup verdict

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --A judge is expected to decide whether to overturn part of a landmark verdict which linked Monsanto's weed killer Roundup to a man's terminal cancer.
In August, a jury awarded $289 million to Dewayne Lee Johnson. The former Benicia School District groundskeeper says he developed non-Hodgkins lymphoma after spraying Roundup in bulk 30 times a year.
Earlier this month, the judge said she would likely overturn $250 million in punitive damages.
She said there was no convincing evidence Monsanto knowingly manufactured a harmful product.
