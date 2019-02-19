If you plan to attend San Francisco's Chinese New Year's Parade, community leaders and city officials want to let you know they will be there to help keep you safe.The Chinese Chamber of Commerce and police talked about plans to protect thousands of parade goers on Saturday night."We are proud to host the largest parade celebrating the Lunar New Year outside of Asia," said Eddie Au, President, San Francisco Chamber of Commerce.Cmdr. David Lazar of the San Francisco Police Department underscored SFPD's commitment to safety."Our goal this year is to have to have no theft, to have no crime, and have everyone just alert, safeguarding their property, aware of their surroundings."Police plan to stop anyone who uses their own fireworks at the parade or during other celebrations.They're urging people who celebrate the Lunar New Year to enjoy the fireworks that are part of the official celebrations.