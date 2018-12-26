SOCIETY

San Francisco makes national headlines after New York Times article wishes 'May your city never become San Francisco'

EMBED </>More Videos

Walking through San Francisco's Hayes Valley neighborhood, many residents agree, the city has a lot to offer. When presented with the New York Times article, the reactions are swift. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO) --
San Francisco is making headlines on the national stage again-- this time in an article for the New York Times titled "Happy New Year! May Your City Never Become San Francisco, New York or Seattle". The author cites the city's high rents, homeless population and the divide between the two. We're asking-- what do you think about the new title?


Walking through San Francisco's Hayes Valley neighborhood, many residents agree, the city has a lot to offer. When presented with the New York Times article, the reactions are swift.

RELATED: San Francisco's dirtiest cleanliness woes make more national headlines

"People are jealous! It's a beautiful place! Where can you get a view of the Bay from almost anywhere? The people are nice and it's on the West Coast," smiles Betty Schafer who has been a San Francisco resident since 1962.

While nobody can deny the beauty of San Francisco's sweeping views of the Bay and mountains, even the most die-hard SF enthusiasts get why the New York Times published the article.

"I'm guessing it has to do with the rat race and how much more crowded it's become and the traffic and so forth," says Roberta Calderone who lives in Orinda now but lived in San Francisco for many years and wishes she didn't have to move.

The article described "extreme poverty" and "tech wealth" on the same block as a "set of horrors". Add some of the highest rents in the world and to many, it's just too much, like Edward Kelly who works in the city and read the article.

"I got it right away. I tell my friends all the time, but I see it's not good."

RELATED: San Francisco man documents shocking drug 'madness' for months, looks for help on social media

Jeff Cretan, communications director the mayor's office, gets it too. But doesn't think the article paints a truly accurate picture of the city.

"We have a city with a lot of challenges. A city that people pay a lot of attention to and we have work to do but we have amazing things."

A poll earlier this year by the Bay Area Council cites 46-percent of those in the Bay Area want to move somewhere else. A contrast to couples we found-who chose to move "IN".

Jessica Ryhanych hails from the Raleigh/Durham area of North Carolina and came to San Francisco for work. She and her husband and dog enjoy the weather, the culture and food.

"You just have to be comfortable with constant change. That's one reason why we wanted to live in the city. Because there's always something going on. Sometimes that's a little more problematic and sometimes, it's really wonderful. "

RELATED: 'Video vigilantes' documenting San Francisco drug use hope for stronger city response

Federico Spisani is from Italy and chose to move to San Francisco after living around the world. He says despite the high cost of living, it's worth being here.

"All of this is difficult at a high price, but it's worth it because it's a beautiful city."

That is, if you're willing to look past certain parts of town, such as ones in the Tenderloin.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyhomelessdrugsrentsmoneySan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
ABC7 News Evening Digest: Wednesday
Residency requirements causing trouble for Real ID's in CA
Queen Elizabeth's Christmas Day address causes controversy
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
More Society
Top Stories
Authorities search for suspect who shot, killed Newman cop, suspect vehicle found
Family discovers body of man who died in South Bay crash
Report: holiday sales reach 6-year high
San Jose girl dies in fall from Arizona overlook
Individual tax return filing changes take effect in 2019
Witness recalls hearing several gunshots, vehicle speeding off after officer was shot
Father and son use bed sheets to escape San Rafael fire
Residency requirements causing trouble for Real ID's in CA
Show More
What holiday trash can and can't be recycled
Oakland police recover patrol car stolen after Raiders game
Accuweather Forecast: Cold night with sunny, breezy day to come
Suspect vehicle found after police officer shot, killed in Stanislaus County
College football superfans to live atop ESPN billboard in SJ
More News