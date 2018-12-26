SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO) --San Francisco is making headlines on the national stage again-- this time in an article for the New York Times titled "Happy New Year! May Your City Never Become San Francisco, New York or Seattle". The author cites the city's high rents, homeless population and the divide between the two. We're asking-- what do you think about the new title?
Walking through San Francisco's Hayes Valley neighborhood, many residents agree, the city has a lot to offer. When presented with the New York Times article, the reactions are swift.
"People are jealous! It's a beautiful place! Where can you get a view of the Bay from almost anywhere? The people are nice and it's on the West Coast," smiles Betty Schafer who has been a San Francisco resident since 1962.
While nobody can deny the beauty of San Francisco's sweeping views of the Bay and mountains, even the most die-hard SF enthusiasts get why the New York Times published the article.
"I'm guessing it has to do with the rat race and how much more crowded it's become and the traffic and so forth," says Roberta Calderone who lives in Orinda now but lived in San Francisco for many years and wishes she didn't have to move.
The article described "extreme poverty" and "tech wealth" on the same block as a "set of horrors". Add some of the highest rents in the world and to many, it's just too much, like Edward Kelly who works in the city and read the article.
"I got it right away. I tell my friends all the time, but I see it's not good."
Jeff Cretan, communications director the mayor's office, gets it too. But doesn't think the article paints a truly accurate picture of the city.
"We have a city with a lot of challenges. A city that people pay a lot of attention to and we have work to do but we have amazing things."
A poll earlier this year by the Bay Area Council cites 46-percent of those in the Bay Area want to move somewhere else. A contrast to couples we found-who chose to move "IN".
Jessica Ryhanych hails from the Raleigh/Durham area of North Carolina and came to San Francisco for work. She and her husband and dog enjoy the weather, the culture and food.
"You just have to be comfortable with constant change. That's one reason why we wanted to live in the city. Because there's always something going on. Sometimes that's a little more problematic and sometimes, it's really wonderful. "
Federico Spisani is from Italy and chose to move to San Francisco after living around the world. He says despite the high cost of living, it's worth being here.
"All of this is difficult at a high price, but it's worth it because it's a beautiful city."
That is, if you're willing to look past certain parts of town, such as ones in the Tenderloin.