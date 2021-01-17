SF Mayor London Breed among panelist in national teach-in event honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

RELATED: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. quotes: Remembering the civil rights leader with his own words
A national teach-in took place Saturday and San Francisco Mayor London Breed was among those on the panel.
The group discussed a number of hot topics that have swirled around America's reckoning with race and social justice. -- from the protests over the death of George Floyd to the entire Black Lives Matter movement.
"This movement is more than just a movement it means something to people's livelihoods. It can't just be you show up for a protest in order to take a picture and put it on your social media page. You have to be in this in your everyday life in what you do," Breed said.
The 4th annual King teach-in was a conversation on Dr. King and offered actionable ways for Americans to engage in the social justice movement and creation of public policy.
Miss the event? You can watch the panel here.
