SF Mayor London Breed among panelist in national teach-in event honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A powerful message is being shared this weekend in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. A national teach-in took place Saturday and San Francisco Mayor London Breed was among those on the panel.The group discussed a number of hot topics that have swirled around America's reckoning with race and social justice. -- from the protests over the death of George Floyd to the entire Black Lives Matter movement."This movement is more than just a movement it means something to people's livelihoods. It can't just be you show up for a protest in order to take a picture and put it on your social media page. You have to be in this in your everyday life in what you do," Breed said.The 4th annual King teach-in was a conversation on Dr. King and offered actionable ways for Americans to engage in the social justice movement and creation of public policy.Miss the event? You can watch the panel here.