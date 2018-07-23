HOMELESS

SF mayor proposes new funding to 'prevent homelessness in the first place'

EMBED </>More Videos

San Francisco's new Mayor London Breed is moving quickly to try to make good on her promise to attack the city's homeless crisis. She proposed investing in something she says can prevent some homelessness in the first place. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco's new Mayor London Breed is moving quickly to try to make good on her promise to attack the city's homeless crisis.

She proposed investing in something she says can prevent some homelessness in the first place. She wants an infusion of city money to stabilize residential care facilities, commonly called board and care facilities. They house some of the city's most vulnerable residents including the elderly and those with physical or mental health issues.

RELATED: San Francisco Mayor London Breed tours homeless camp

Ilina Moreno has lived at one facility, Victorian Manor, for three years since suffering a stroke and said, "That would be tragic if places like this start closing."

What Moreno fears is already happening. In the past five years, the number of facilities that receive some help from the city has plummeted from 70 to 37 -- many forced to close because of declining federal and state funding.

Breed believes residential care facilities are vital to reduce the risk of homelessness. "We have to do everything we can to make sure they don't end up on the street. That's what this is about, prevention."

The city already invests about $2.5 million a year in the facilities. Breed is proposing an additional $1 million infusion that she says will keep more than 350 people housed.

VIDEO: Mayor London Breed shares passion for improving housing in SF
EMBED More News Videos

Newly inaugurated San Francisco Mayor London Breed has many passions and goals for the city she grew up in, but one of her top priorities is improving housing for all citizens of the City by the Bay.


The owner of Victorian Manor tells us she can certainly use some help. Bernadette Joseph and her family have operated their residential care facility in the city's Western Addition neighborhood since 1999.

"It's not like it's a lifeline but its going to go a long way in helping us meet our costs. Wages increase every year and its going to help us retain our staff."

The $1 million investment would cover the next two years and comes from unspent money in the current budget. The proposal must be approved by the Board of Supervisors.

For more stories, photos, and video on homelessness in San Francisco and around the country, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyhousingaffordable housinghousing markethomelessLondon BreedhomeSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
VIDEO: Mayor London Breed shares passion for improving housing in SF
San Francisco's Mayor London Breed tours homeless camp
HOMELESS
BART: Elevator attendant pilot program extended
East Palo Alto takes up housing crisis with pilot RV program
San Francisco's Mayor London Breed tours homeless camp
VIDEO: Mayor London Breed shares passion for improving housing in SF
More homeless
SOCIETY
Rotting flesh! Moldy socks! Fans flock to see, smell corpse flower in bloom
Man dying of cancer takes the stand against Monsanto
Chinese Cultural Center receives $100,000 grant
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
More Society
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Suspect captured, community marches through Oakland to mourn BART stabbing victim
What we know about deadly Oakland BART stabbing
BART stabbing victim recalls horrific attack, loss of sister
Oakland mayor sends condolences, condemns BART stabbing as 'senseless act of violence'
Pepperidge Farm recalls 4 varieties of Goldfish snacks
Man dying of cancer takes the stand against Monsanto
BART stabbing victim's godfather makes plea to black community
Consumer Catch-up: DMV wait lines, WOW Air deals
Show More
Rotting flesh! Moldy socks! Fans flock to see, smell corpse flower in bloom
Eastbound traffic snarled on Carquinez Bridge after 3-car crash
State expected to release money for Bay Area water projects
Mountain View tries to curb free food for techies to help businesses
BART police release info in pair of homicides
More News