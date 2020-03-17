Coronavirus: SF opens child care centers for low-income families, healthcare workers during COVID-19 crisis

<div><script src="//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><div class="shortcode-container"><blockquote class=twitter-tweet data-width=220><p lang=en dir=ltr><a href=https://twitter.com/hashtag/SanFrancisco?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw>#SanFrancisco</a> | Here’s a look 👀 inside one of the 37 recreation facilities turned into emergency child care centers.<br><br>“We know that we had to step up. We know this is a crisis,” said Robert CarPresidio library branch amang<a href=https://twitter.com/abc7newsbayarea?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw>@abc7newsbayarea</a> <a href=https://t.co/4git6d4ycs>pic.twitter.com/4git6d4ycs</a></p>— Luz Peña (@LuzPenaABC7) <a href=https://twitter.com/LuzPenaABC7/status/1239700664424382466?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw>March 16, 2020</a></blockquote></div></div>

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Today the City of San Francisco began operating public libraries and recreation facilities as emergency child care centers.This service is only available for kids of health care workers, San Francisco based hospital workers and low-income families on the Recreation & Parks Management Scholarship list.[Ads /]"We're providing emergency child care for people on the front lines of responding to COVID-19, as well as low income families who are part of our scholarship program," said Sarah Madland, spokesperson for San Francisco Recreation and Parks.