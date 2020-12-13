San Francisco photographer captures magical proposal, turns out it was posed

Can you help identify the couple in this engagement photo?



Photographer Denise Cottin @Cottinography captured this stunning image at Sutro Baths today and told me she got a little emotional witnessing this special moment!



Would love to find this couple! pic.twitter.com/oMA1SwUODZ — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) December 13, 2020

UPDATE: @Cottinography was contacted by a photographer who set up this shot for an engagement shoot. Mystery solved! 📸 https://t.co/NdefA1TPtS @abc7newsbayarea #PhotoOfTheDay — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) December 13, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO) -- Mystery solved!A San Francisco photographer was hoping someone could help identify the couple in a stunning image she took at the Sutro Baths in San Francisco showing a man on a bended knee, proposing to his partner.It turns out the photo was a posed concept shot.Denise Cottin is a photographer and vice president of curriculum at the Academy of Art University and is a graduate of their photography program. She says she was taking images around 4:30 Saturday afternoon when suddenly she captured the shot."I was really caught up in the moment I did get a little emotional because, you know, I had this beautiful scene with the heart and just to be witness to this couple special moment was really emotional for me."When asked if she just got lucky with the shot? She says it's a combination of factors."Being prepared and having the expertise that when you're presented with the opportunity, you capture it." smiles Cottin.Cottin told ABC7 on Saturday that she hoped either the newly engaged couple comes forward so she can share the image with them or someone can offer some leads to who they are.She told ABC7 on Sunday that she was contacted by another photographer who said he posed two friends for the shot.Cottin said she was a little disappointed, but "at least we can say the case is closed."