SF Police Commission votes to put Black Lives Matter signs in every police station

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Wednesday night in a 5 to 0 vote, the San Francisco Police Commission approved a measure that will put Black Lives Matter signs in every city police department location."This resolution is merely a small gesture to show that this commission and our department stands in solidarity for the support of Black lives."Issues of race and social justice are something we're particularly focused on here at ABC7 as part of our efforts to Build a Better Bay Area.This measure was unanimously passed despite opposition from the Police Officer's Association, who wrote a letter calling the measure politically motivated.Vice President of the Police Commission, Damali Taylor, had a strong reaction to that letter objecting to putting Black Lives Matter signs in each of San Francisco's police stations."The letter talked about this being political speech which is absolutely horse----, if you excuse my French," he said."The leadership of the POA simply does not get it," Police Commissioner John Hamasaki added.The measure will put a 32 by 24-inch Black Lives Matter poster in each station."This strictly came from the Black community and members in the Black community," says Police Commissioner DionJay Brookter, who authored the measure.Police Commissioner Cindy Elias voiced her backing of the measure, but is demanding more."Again, I think this is a step in the right direction, but we definitely need to step up and do more and now is the time to do it," she said.San Francisco's Police Officer's Association represents more than 2,100 officers.In a letter to the city, they stated that "stations are places for citizens of San Francisco to seek help and assistance... They are not places for political endorsements or alignment with political organizations."Those thoughts were backed by some during public comment."I feel like some areas should be neutral ground I guess," said one woman.Another man said, "As a Mexican heritage person, I don't think that. When you're saying 'Black Lives Matter,' you're segregating a certain portion of the population."But San Francisco's Police Chief Bill Scott has a different view point saying, "People are talking to us and we must listen."Now that this measure has passed, the city has 30 days to put up the Black Lives Matter signs in each of their police stations.