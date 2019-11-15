San Francisco ranked among best travel destination for seniors, according to new findings

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- New research finds San Francisco to be one of the best places for seniors to visit in the world.
Travel insurance company, InsureMyTrip ranked cities best for seniors to travel to based on factors like ease of walking, health care, and availability of senior tours.
RELATED: These are Top 25 travel destinations in the United States
San Francisco ranked fifth, being the only U.S. city to make top 10. The first being Edinburgh,Vienna, Brisbane, Vancouver, followed by San Francisco. The list continues on with Geneva, Zurich, Prague, Hamburg and Rome.
There may be no better time to travel the world than after retirement. For the complete list of top tourist spots for seniors, visit InsureMyTrip's findings, here.
