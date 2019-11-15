Society

San Francisco ranked among best travel destination for seniors, according to new findings

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- New research finds San Francisco to be one of the best places for seniors to visit in the world.

Travel insurance company, InsureMyTrip ranked cities best for seniors to travel to based on factors like ease of walking, health care, and availability of senior tours.

RELATED: These are Top 25 travel destinations in the United States

San Francisco ranked fifth, being the only U.S. city to make top 10. The first being Edinburgh,Vienna, Brisbane, Vancouver, followed by San Francisco. The list continues on with Geneva, Zurich, Prague, Hamburg and Rome.

There may be no better time to travel the world than after retirement. For the complete list of top tourist spots for seniors, visit InsureMyTrip's findings, here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscotravelseniorsu.s. & worldtravel tipssenior citizensdestination summer
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hillsborough heiress murder trial: Tiffany Li found not guilty
Fired ambassador to Ukraine testifies in impeachment hearing
Saugus High shooting: Coroner IDs 1 of 2 teens killed by classmate
Baby born on side of Highway 4 in Contra Costa County
5 arrested in connection with deadly shooting at Orinda house party
Protesters play Blasey Ford testimony outside Kavanaugh speech
Motive remains unclear in school shooting in Santa Clarita, California: LIVE
Show More
Roger Stone found guilty of witness tampering, lying to Congress
NFL Brawl: Browns' Garrett suspended indefinitely after helmet hit
AccuWeather forecast: Scattered morning precipitation, afternoon clearing
2019 Excellence in Business Awards in SF exemplify diversity and more
Cows swept away by Hurricane Dorian swim to safety
More TOP STORIES News