Society

Rock 'n' Roll Half Marathon: Man who lost 250 pounds, oldest runner in race inspire others in San Francisco event

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's Rock 'n' Roll Half Marathon will bring out runners from all stages of life. Here's a look at a few who are inspiring other participants.

Running literally saved Marcus Cook's life. He used to weigh 489 pounds and now he weighs 245.

And every time he runs a race, he crosses the finish line with a cut out of what he calls, "Fat Marcus."

Half marathon runner Marcus Cook is seen in San Francisco on Saturday, April 6, 2019.

Half marathon runner Marcus Cook is seen in San Francisco on Saturday, April 6, 2019.


His inspiration to change and drop the weight was a friend, dying of cancer, who told Cook his lifestyle was going to kill him.

And so he had bariatric surgery in 2015, hit the gym and started running.

"My first goal was to do a 5K, then a 10K, then maybe I can do a small triathlon. I did a small triathlon," Cook said.

RELATED: 'Couple to be married after losing nearly 600 pounds together

Now his goal is to raise awareness.

"I'm proving every day you can do anything you want to do," he said.

That's exactly what Les Martin is doing.

He's the oldest runner in this year's half marathon.

He's 78 and has run more than 100 full marathons.

RELATED: Miles by Molly: San Jose woman running cross country to raise awareness for Challenged Athletes Foundation

He knows many people his age simply can't.

"I've got a lot of friends that they're just happy if they can walk out and get in their car," Martin said. "And me, here I am trotting around here on the hills in San Francisco. It doesn't get any better than that."

Neither Cook nor Martin are running for time on Sunday.

But they are running for the experience in one of their favorite cities in the world.

Get full details about the Rock 'n' Roll Half Marathon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscomarathonsweight lossrunningmarathonsseniorstrafficmarathonstraffic delay
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Rock 'n' Roll Half Marathon to impact traffic in SF
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
A's hit 4 HRs in testy 5-4 win over Rangers
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
More TOP STORIES News