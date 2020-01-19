San Francisco 49ers

NFC Championship: SF SPCA waiving fees for adult pets on 49ers game day

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco SPCA is giving 49er fans another reason to cheer for the Red and Gold on Sunday, January 19.

It's the perfect opportunity to bring home a new furry Faithful friend, as the organization is waiving all adoption fees for animals five months and older.

And it doesn't end there!

RELATED: Timeline of San Francisco 49ers Super Bowls

The promotion will continue if the Niners get the W and punch their ticket to the Super Bowl.

"If the 49ers make it to the Super Bowl, we will continue waiving adoption fees through game day on February 2," the SPCA said.

Brody, one of the SF SPCA's therapy dogs, is decked out in 49ers gear and ready for the NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium.

Click here to check out some of the animals up for adoption at the San Francisco SPCA.

Go here for all the latest news and videos about the San Francisco 49ers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscosanta clarasan francisco 49ersspcadogsnflnfc championship gamecatspetsnfl playoffspet adoption
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
NFC Championship: Everything you need to know about Packers vs. 49ers
Packers-49ers Preview
When Andy Reid coached his first conference title game, where was his competition?
49ers fans share game day superstitions ahead of NFC Championship game
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ski community reacts to deadly avalanche in Alpine Meadows
Women's March 2020 takes place throughout Bay Area
Prince Harry, Meghan to give up 'royal highness' titles
Warehouse filled with Hurricane Maria supplies found in Puerto Rico
Authorities ID mom hit and killed by car while waiting to pick up child from Oakland school
Bernie Sanders' strategy to win CA's Latino vote
Rep. Ted Lieu tells Rep. Devin Nunes to take letter and 'shove it' after threat of legal action
Show More
Woman arrested after using fake $100 bills in Petaluma
LEGO Master Builder contest in Milpitas
AccuWeather forecast: Patchy fog overnight
What to know about the NFC Championship Game -- date, time, how to watch, odds
1 arrested after high-speed chase on Bay Bridge
More TOP STORIES News