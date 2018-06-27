SOCIETY

San Francisco speaker series aims to celebrate strong women

EMBED </>More Videos

If your daughter or granddaughter is nearby, come meet two amazing role models -- modern-day Amelia Earharts or Sally Rides, female pioneers seeking adventure and pushing the boundary of what's possible. (Photo by The North Face)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
If your daughter or granddaughter is nearby, come meet two amazing role models -- modern-day Amelia Earharts or Sally Rides, female pioneers seeking adventure and pushing the boundary of what's possible.

Hilaree Nelson and Emily Harrington will be in San Francisco Wednesday night as part of a speaker series by North Face, an outdoor apparel company.

They're touring the country, sharing their stories as professional athletes and adventurers.

They spoke to ABC7 News on Wednesday about their journey and the main message they want to convey.

Click here for more on the speaker series "Move Mountains."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societywomenathletesbay area eventsSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Mysterious messages of love and kindness appear on Alameda sidewalks
Dreamers cycle down west coast to fight U.S. immigration policy
Two Bay Area cities go Roundup free after Monsanto ruling
Norm Mineta on hand for flag ceremony at his namesake airport
More Society
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Show More
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
More News