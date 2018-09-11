All San Francisco Fire stations will be holding ceremonies this morning, marking the 17th year since the 9/11 terrorist attacks.SFFD holds an annual remembrance ceremony for the emergency responders and civilians who died during the terrorist attacks.SFFD says members of the public wishing to observe the ceremony and honor the fallen of the World Trade Center, New York City, the Pentagon, Arlington, Virginia, and the crash site in Shanksville, Pennsylvania are invited to go to their local Fire Station to do so.1. 0645 Hours PST - Apparatus roll out of bays, flanking the driveways on both sides.2. 0658 Hours PST - Fire Department personnel assemble at attention in front of individual Station flag pole (or central location in front of station).3. 0659 Hours PST - Time of South Tower Collapse - Apparatus bell rings 3-3-3- (3 sets of 3 chimes each). This signifies "The Last Alarm".4. 0700 Hours PST - Lower Station flag to half-staff, observe one minute of silence.5. 0702 Hours PST - Recognition Service - Read names aloud of each of the 343 Firefighters from FDNY.6. Flags will remain at half-staff for the remainder of the day.