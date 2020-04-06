Coronavirus California

SFMTA to suspend Muni service on most lines due to COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- SFMTA announced it will suspend Muni services on dozens of lines to protect operators and riders from the novel coronavirus.

RELATED: Coronavirus impact: Muni suspending some service due to COVID-19 crisis

SFMTA Chief Jeff Tumlin tells ABC7 News that there are currently 68 active lines and starting Tuesday that number will be cut down to 17 lines. A total of 51 lines will shut down by mid-week.

Those 17 lines still in operation will be among Muni's busiest, according to the agency.

There are typically 1,200 workers on duty every day, and that figure is expected to drop to 900, meaning 30 to 40% of their operators will not show up to work this week.



Tumlin said Monday's service will be "messy," and added, "I can't believe I'm saying this. If you have another means of getting to your essential job please do not take Muni. Muni in this emergency period is only for essential workers or for people making essential trips like getting to the grocery store or pharmacy. If you don't need to take Muni please save space for people who have no other option."

During the COVID-19 crisis, SFMTA says there are still 100,000 riders using Muni every day.

SFMTA also confirmed that so far 5 of their staff employees tested positive for COVID 19, including several operators.

SFMTA is currently working on a map to identify the lines that will be affected.

Last week the Metro streetcar service was replaced with buses.

The updated change in service will affect almost every line from the Sunset to the Marina district.

RELATED: Coronavirus impact: Changes, reductions coming to Bay Area transit agencies

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus crisis, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:


CONTACT ABC7: Submit your question or comment about the coronavirus crisis here
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscocoronavirus californiabuspublic transportationcoronavirusmunimass transitbus driversfmta
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
South SF man dies after contracting COVID-19 on Princess cruise ship, family says
COVID-19 SoCal update: Officials confirm 711 new cases in LA County
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Unusual last goodbyes for first Central Valley man to die from COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus updates: Field Respite Center at Santa Clara Convention Center accepts 1st patients
Tiger at NYC zoo tests positive for COVID-19
Americans brace for 'hardest, saddest' week of their lives
South SF man dies after contracting COVID-19 on Princess cruise ship, family says
U.S. 'wasted' months before preparing for COVID-19 pandemic
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Coronavirus pandemic prompts kindness, assistance across Bay Area
Show More
Fauci: Coronavirus could become seasonal
Coronavirus: Castro Valley family still stuck in Peru, desperately trying to get on last flight home
Concord small business owner shares difficult process applying for Paycheck Protection Program
CA task force lead hopes to have enough COVID-19 tests for general public by next month
COVID-19 testing backlog decreased, more testing on the way, Newsom announces
More TOP STORIES News