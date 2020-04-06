SFMTA to suspend Muni service on most lines due to COVID-19

RELATED: Coronavirus impact: Muni suspending some service due to COVID-19 crisis
SFMTA Chief Jeff Tumlin tells ABC7 News that there are currently 68 active lines and starting Tuesday that number will be cut down to 17 lines. A total of 51 lines will shut down by mid-week.
Those 17 lines still in operation will be among Muni's busiest, according to the agency.
There are typically 1,200 workers on duty every day, and that figure is expected to drop to 900, meaning 30 to 40% of their operators will not show up to work this week.
ATTN: Expect longer wait times on most #SFMuni routes on Mon., 4/6. Working to reconfigure svc to match new travel patterns w/ available resources. Addt’l. svc changes will start Tues & Wed. #SFMuni is for essential trips only. https://t.co/JqPjwG5v5j #StayHomeSaveLives— SFMTA (@sfmta_muni) April 5, 2020
Tumlin said Monday's service will be "messy," and added, "I can't believe I'm saying this. If you have another means of getting to your essential job please do not take Muni. Muni in this emergency period is only for essential workers or for people making essential trips like getting to the grocery store or pharmacy. If you don't need to take Muni please save space for people who have no other option."
During the COVID-19 crisis, SFMTA says there are still 100,000 riders using Muni every day.
SFMTA also confirmed that so far 5 of their staff employees tested positive for COVID 19, including several operators.
SFMTA is currently working on a map to identify the lines that will be affected.
Last week the Metro streetcar service was replaced with buses.
The updated change in service will affect almost every line from the Sunset to the Marina district.
