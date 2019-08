4-3! @sfmta_muni board voted in favor of naming San Francisco’s new central subway station, the Chinatown Rose Pak Station — Kate Larsen (@KateABC7) August 21, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The SFMTA has voted to name a Muni station after Rose Pak. The decision past four to three Tuesday night.Pak was an influential political activist who played big role in the Central Subway project that is current under construction. Pak died in 2016.While she was powerful, she also was divisive, which was reflected in the public.The Central Subway Chinatown Station will be named "Chinatown Rose Pak station."