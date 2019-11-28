San Francisco's Glide serves Thanksgiving meals to thousands in need

San Francisco Mayor London Breed is pitching in at Glide Memorial today where about 5,000 meals will be served. pic.twitter.com/VijADZCZMd — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) November 28, 2019

Hard at work for Thanksgiving at Glide Memorial in San Francisco. 500 volunteers will be here today. pic.twitter.com/j1vlkEZuwj — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) November 28, 2019

This is Daniel Maxwell. He has been volunteering at Glide Memorial in San Francisco on Thanksgiving Day for 18 years! pic.twitter.com/MFr6uHU4Fc — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) November 28, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- About 500 volunteers worked at Glide Memorial in San Francisco Thursday to prepare and serve Thanksgiving meals to those in need.Glide officials predict they will serve 5,000 meals."When they look at you and shake your hand and say 'thank you,' there's nothing better than that feeling," said Sean Johnson, who has been volunteering on Thanksgiving for 15 years.San Francisco Mayor London Breed pitched in to help serve the meals."During the holiday season, not everyone is connected to their family and Glide is a place that welcomes everyone. It's full of love, it's full of joy, it's full of compassion. It just feels good to be here to just do my small part in supporting this community," the mayor said.Glide Chief Impact Officer Kyriell Noon says Glide is busy every day of the year serving meals. He says they see all kinds of people during the week who need a little help."We have people who come here for lunch from work in the middle of the day to save money. We see families, people who drive Muni. It really is a variety of people we see here every day, not just the traditionally unhoused folks people think about when they think about Glide," he said.This year, the church started a new program called Glide to Go. They pack up brown bags of food and deliver them out on the streets. This is the first Thanksgiving of the program. They packed up 200 bags to take to people who couldn't make it to Glide Thursday."That's awesome. That's amazing. To take that extra step and literally be in the field serving - it takes it to a whole other level," Johnson said.