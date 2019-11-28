SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Volunteers are gearing up to take part in a Thanksgiving tradition more than five decades strong.
In a few hours, GLIDE Memorial Church in San Francisco will be opening its doors for its annual Thanksgiving meal, serving thousands in need.
Chief Impact Officer of GLIDE Kyriell Noon says, "We are always happy to have this day. It really is the kickoff our holiday season."
Noon wants people to know about their new program, GLIDE on the Go, which works to meet the needs of those in the city. They have mobile units that go to different neighborhoods to bring people food and services where they live.
Later today, Mayor Breed will be helping serve breakfast.
Five thousand meals are expected to be served at GLIDE today. They will also be sending out brown bags for their GLIDE on the Go program.
San Francisco's GLIDE to serve Thanksgiving meals to thousands in need
