San Francisco's Lombard street fee and reservation plan gets green light from state

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) -- San Francisco's plan to charge tourists to drive down the famously crooked Lombard Street took a step forward.On Wednesday, a State Senate committee passed a bill that allows San Francisco to implement a pilot program.The program would require tourists to make a reservation and pay to visit the crooked part of Lombard street.Residents on that street have complained for years about the massive congestion from tourists on and around that street during the peak summer months.Transit officials are still working out the details, including how much they would charge and how reservations would be made.