HOLIDAY

'Share Your Ears' on social media to help Disney and Make-A-Wish® grant more wishes

Starting on Nov. 4, Disney is donating $5 to Make-A-Wish every time someone participates in the ''Share Your Ears'' campaign.

Starting on Nov. 4 through Nov. 17, 2018, Disney fans everywhere can celebrate 90 years of Mickey Mouse by sharing your ears to help make life-changing wishes come true.

To participate, all you have to do is post a public of photo showing off your ears on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter with the hashtag #ShareYourEars. You can use Mickey Mouse ears or you can get creative and make "ears" out of whatever you want. On Facebook, you can add the #ShareYourEars profile frame to your photo, too. For more information, go to ShareYourEars.org.

Disney has helped Make-A-Wish grant more than 130,000 wishes since 1980.

Mickey is celebrating his birthday on Nov. 18, and the celebrations don't stop with #ShareYourEars. The iconic mouse will be celebrated with the Mickey True Original exhibit in New York City this month.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
HOLIDAY
SOCIETY
