SOCIETY

Houston area man spots cloud shaped as shark on his drive back from Florida

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston man spots shark cloud on vacation in Florida

MIAMI, Florida --
Remember the angel-shaped cloud we showed you earlier this month? Well, get ready for sharknado in the sky.

An Eyewitness News viewer on his drive back from the Miami area to Houston spotted a cloud that resembles a shark.

RELATED: Unusual cloud formation resembles glowing angel in the sky

Ronell Toliver shared the photo of the shark cloud, or what Travis Herzog refers to as a cumulus selachimorpha cloud, with ABC13.

On Aug. 2, we shared with you a photo from another viewer that appeared to look like an angel in the sky.

The picture went viral and news stations from across the world started showing it.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybuzzworthyweathersharksu.s. & worldFloridaHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Is that an angel in clouds?
SOCIETY
Deputies rescue women stranded on unicorn raft
Celebrate lefties on Left-Handers Day!
4 arrested in Charlottesville rallies
Organization seeks to end extreme poverty by 2030
More Society
Top Stories
2 teens killed in suspected Walnut Creek DUI crash identified
Oakland police officer critically injured in vehicle accident
Golden State Killer suspect charged with murdering Visalia man
Not 'stand your ground' - Charge filed in parking spot shooting
President Trump lashes out at 'Wacky Omarosa' over book, tapes
A look at the life of Aretha Franklin
FBI fires Peter Strzok in wake of anti-Trump text messages
Salesforce Transit Center celebrates first weekday commute
Show More
Aretha Franklin gravely ill in Detroit
Woman struck, killed by SMART train in Novato
Bayer shares plunge in wake of Monsanto weed killer verdict
VIDEO: Police help bride caught in floods on her wedding day
Deputies rescue women stranded on unicorn raft
More News