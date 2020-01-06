San Jose church receives nearly $14k in donations after thieves stole money meant for children

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Tonight is an answer to many prayers.Throughout the day dozens of children of all ages got presents and said how thankful they were."Once the mass finished, I actually ran because I wanted to be the first one to get there. But, then I saw a bunch of people already there," said 11-year-old Brian Estrada.Some even had a message for the thieves who stole a box from the church with at least $2,000 meant to buy children's toys."Learn a lesson and when you want money you have to work for it and not just go to a random community and steal their money," said 10-year-old Paulet Citlaly.Father Robert Brocato with Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish in San Jose said today's toy giveaway was meant to celebrate the epiphany to honor the Three Wise Men."For a lot of people, it was a mixture of sadness and anger. But, I think pretty quickly people said you know what we are going to make it right," said Father Brocato.For weeks many donated from across the Bay to make the activity a reality.In a GoFundMe account, Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish raised $13,605, surpassing their initial goal."With the extra money that is still in the GoFundMe account we are going to be able to help kids who are going to catholic schools with scholarships," said church volunteer Yadira Segura.The suspects in this case remain outstanding.